Mercedes confirmed on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix that Hamilton has signed a new two-year deal to keep him in F1 until at least the end of 2025.

Reports in the British press claim that Hamilton will receive an annual pay rise of £10m, taking his total salary to £50m per year, putting him level with Verstappen and making them the joint highest-paid drivers in the sport.

“I’m sure he would be asking for that kind of number,” Brundle told Sky Sports News.

“He will value himself as the same as Max, as a seven-time world champion. He knows he’s still got the speed.

“It will be tens of millions, plus bonuses. I imagine Lewis and his team have been dotting i’s and crossing t’s - for all kinds of things, in the car, out of the car, away from the track.

“Things he wants to do, he’ll have been fighting like crazy to do almost no media or marketing, if he can get away with it!

“So the power balance changes a little bit.”

Brundle says Hamilton’s decision to stay with Mercedes makes sense and is ultimately great news for F1.

“I’m sure he would have had a little scout around, to see what was out there,” he explained.

“But I don’t see any reason why he would jump from Mercedes over to Ferrari, for example, given the experience and history he has with Mercedes-Benz.

“There wasn’t a spot at Red Bull for him so staying where he is makes sense.

“It’s good news for Formula 1, it’s good news for Lewis, and it’s good news for Mercedes-Benz.

“All things behind equal we’ll see Hamilton’s name in F1 for another two-and-a-half seasons.”

However, Brundle believes Mercedes need to “bin” their current F1 car concept if they are to have any chance of challenging Red Bull for world championships in 2024 and 2025.

“They’ve got to bin this car because they’ve had one-and-a-half seasons of trying to make it work, make it talk to the drivers, and be predictable - and it just isn’t,” he said.

“Occasionally they show unbelievable pace but they don’t have a good, understandable platform.

“So it all depends what they come out with between January and March next year, as to whether they’re right back in the hunt.

“We have no doubt that both Lewis and George Russell have the speed and ability to take it to Red Bull, as long as they’ve got the grip and power.”

And Brundle reckons Hamilton’s desire to win a record-breaking eighth world title is behind his decision to extend his F1 career.

“I think it’s very much driving him,” Brundle said.

“There are many who believe that, had he won the eighth title in Abu Dhabi in 2021, he would have retired.

“So I think it’s a big driving force for him to leave the championship tally at eight - or more.”