Rosberg questions Leclerc’s view on Ferrari duel: “Something a bit strange…”

Sainz and Leclerc starred in a thrilling tussle for the final spot on the podium in the closing stages of Ferrari’s home race at Monza, with the pair nearly coming to blows on several occasions.

Sainz ultimately prevailed to claim third place behind the Red Bulls, with Leclerc having to settle with fourth.

“This is what racing should be all the time in my opinion,” Leclerc said. “This reminds me of the karting days when we were all on the limits.

“With Max we have had these battles in the past, with Checo we have had these battles in the past and with Carlos today, it was really on the limit.

“I personally really enjoyed it. There were so many moments were it was really trick. But I don't complain, this is why I love racing. The adrenaline you feel fighting each other, it was really fun.”

But Leclerc’s comments did not convince 2016 world champion Rosberg.

“There’s something a bit strange,” he told Sky.

"‘I had such a lovely fight and had a great day and I’m going to have a beer with Carlos, we’re gonna have a laugh’.

“I’m not sure about that because seriously Carlos on one of those occasions, he was over the limit. He locked up on the inside. He went off the track and took Charles with him. As teammates, that’s not on, that’s a bit over the edge. I’m not sure what’s going on there.”

Rosberg added: “I was looking and thinking ‘is this genuine, what’s going on now?’ Yes, I think it was. So I’m struggling. Is he too nice? What’s going on?”