The AlphaTauri driver has missed the last two races after breaking a metacarpal in his hand when he crashed in practice ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Ricciardo underwent successful surgery on his hand and is now in rehab, with Liam Lawson deputising in his AlphaTauri seat until the Australian is fit enough to make a comeback.

F1 journalist and presenter Lawrence Barretto provided an update on Ricciardo on X, writing: “Sources say Daniel Ricciardo is cracking on with rehab but it might be some time before he returns.

“He’s remaining upbeat, though. Sensibly, he's waiting to be fully fit before coming back. There's no point rushing, especially as he had impressed in his first two races back.”

After Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner suggested that the Singapore Grand Prix in two weeks’ time will be too soon for Ricciardo’s comeback.

Horner went on to admit that Ricciardo may not return to action until the Qatar Grand Prix in early October.

”I think certainly Singapore, I don't think there's any chance he'll be ready for then," Horner said.

"I think it would be optimistic for Japan.

"But I think his recovery is going well, he's got obviously mobility of the hand, he's into rehabilitation now.

"We've seen with motorcyclists rushing comebacks can sometimes do more damage, so we just want to make sure he's fully fit before he gets back in the car."