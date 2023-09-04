The Mercedes driver picked up a five-second time penalty for skipping the Rettifilo chicane and staying ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon during a tussle in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.

The Best F1 Reserve Drivers Video of The Best F1 Reserve Drivers

Despite the penalty, Russell finished fifth, one place ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, who was also hit with a time penalty for causing a collision with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

"I knew that there had to be a maximised out-lap, and I came out of the pits right behind or next to Ocon," Russell explained.

"I knew if I fell behind him, my chance to undercut the guys ahead would disappear. I went in very hot into Turn 1, knowing there was a bit of a risk to miss the corner, and that's what happened.

"In Monza, it's a bit of a shame, because it's always a bit of a 'get out of jail free' card with the run-off there. And that gives drivers, especially when you're fighting, the chance to miss the corner.

“So I'd probably like to see a bit of a change in that corner in the future.”

Russell said he was willing to risk the potential penalty because he knew it was unlikely to impact his race.

"I knew that P5 was probably the worst that we could have achieved, considering the gap to the guy in P6.

"So it would have only compromised me if it was a safety car right at the end [and the field bunched up]."