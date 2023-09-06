Wolff backs Hamilton to become an F1 team principal: “He has the right skills…”

The 38-year-old will remain in F1 until 2025 at least after signing a new two-year contract extension which was announced on the eve of the Italian Grand Prix last weekend.

Hamilton’s latest deal with Mercedes means he will race in F1 into his 40s.

How Ferrari Tried to Win at Monza Video of How Ferrari Tried to Win at Monza

What Hamilton will do post-F1 is unclear given his involvement in other industries such as fashion or his determination to make the sport more inclusive for ethnic minorities.

Wolff believes Hamilton has the “right skills and personality” to run an F1 team in the future.

“We spoke about our sponsorships and how he will still be involved in the future,” he said to Sky Sports.

“This is why it took a long time to sign the contract. He will end his career with us because I can’t see him in another team.

“I think he can become a Team Principal or CEO; he has the right skills and personality. Lewis shaped this sport, and he will remain in F1.”

Whether Hamilton could replace Wolff down the line is unclear.

Recently, ex-Virgin F1 driver Jerome d’Ambrosio joined the team and has often been seen standing next to Wolff in the Mercedes garage.

The Belgian effectively replaces Wolff when he’s absent.