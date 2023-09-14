FIRST LOOK: Special Williams livery breaks cover at F1 Singapore GP 

The ‘Bolder than Bold’ design won a worldwide vote and was selected by fans out of four possible design options.

Has Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen Had Better Teammates? Video of Has Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen Had Better Teammates?

Williams will run the colour scheme at the next three races in Singapore, Japan and Qatar.

The special livery appeared for the first time when Williams’ FW45 car was presented in the Singapore pitlane on Thursday.

It marks a departure from Williams’ usual dark blue livery.

Williams sit seventh in the 2023 constructors’ championship standings with 21 points thanks to Alex Albon’s heroics this season.

The British squad are 10 points clear of eighth-placed Haas and a further point ahead of Alfa Romeo in ninth.

The future of Albon's rookie teammate Logan Sargeant remains unclear, with the American facing increased scrutiny over his performances as he bids to retain his seat for a second campaign.