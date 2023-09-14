Hamilton demands action over Marko's 'completely unacceptable' Perez remarks

Speaking to Red Bull’s Servus TV website following last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, Marko blamed Perez’s inconsistent form this season on his ethnicity.

Referring to Perez’s up-and-down season, Marko said: "We know that he has problems in qualifying, he has fluctuations in form, he is South American and he is just not as completely focused in his head as Max [Verstappen] is or as Sebastian [Vettel].”

The 80-year-old has since issued a statement in which he apologised to Perez for his “offensive remark”.

Hamilton was highly critical of Marko when he was asked about his comments ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

“It’s completely unacceptable what he said,” Hamilton told Sky.

“Whilst we say there’s no room for any type of discrimination within this sport, which there should be no room for it, to have leaders, and people in his position making comments like this, it’s not good for us moving forwards. I think it just highlights the work that needs to be done.

“There are people in the background working really hard to combat these things. But it’s really hard to manoeuvre when you have people at the top that have those kind of mindsets, that stop us from progressing. I’m not surprised, to be honest.”

The seven-time world champion said he found it “interesting” that Red Bull did not condemn Marko’s remarks, and suggested more action should be taken.

“This is not something you just apologise for and it’s all okay,” Hamilton said. “I think more needs to be done.

“Teams, when they’ve had individuals make comments - they usually are removed or put out a quote and say they don’t support that kind of thing. So it is interesting that they haven’t done so for this one.

“It’s not my team and it’s not how we move as a team. It shows how important it is that we continue to do the work that I’m trying to do with my team and the sport. We still have a lot of work to make sure this is a more inclusive environment.”