Max Verstappen berates ‘unacceptable’ Red Bull problems in series of animated radio exchanges at F1 Singapore GP
Max Verstappen was angered by the “unacceptable” upshifts in his Red Bull car that hampered his final practice at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix.
The reigning world champion was fourth-fastest and over three-tenths off the pace in FP3 as Red Bull remained adrift of their rivals despite making improvements.
It followed a difficult Friday in which Verstappen ended up eighth-fastest and conceded Red Bull’s struggles were “worse than expected”.
Verstappen engaged in a series of animated radio exchanges with his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase throughout final practice on Saturday morning.
"I'm sorry but I cannot drive with these upshifts. What the **** is this?” Verstappen initially reported.
“Understood,” Lambiase replied. “We were anticipating the comment. I will have a look to see I can give you a switch position.”
To which, Verstappen snapped back: “Unacceptable!”
Lambiase later asked Verstappen to “box” so Red Bull could “test something with the upshifts”.
An unamused Verstappen responded: “I literally just came through the pits”, before Lambiase came back: “I know.”
Asked for feedback on the upshifts after changes were made, Verstappen said: “Yeah a little bit smoother, but yeah, miles off still.
“It’s just giving me wheelspin. It’s not only upshifts, also downshifts.”
The Dutchman later complained about a lack of rear grip as he sarcastically suggested his car would be better suited for a drifting competition.
"I'm just struggling for rear grip,” he reported. “You see that last sector? I'm just drifting.
"I think if I'm going to compete in drifting if I might win the race."
Verstappen is aiming to maintain his historic winning streak this weekend after claiming a 10th successive victory last time out in Italy.