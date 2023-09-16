F1 Singapore GP qualifying red-flagged after massive Stroll crash 

Stroll lost control of his Aston Martin coming out of the flat-out final corner and speared into the barriers on the right-hand side of the track, suffering a violent impact.

The Canadian was uninjured and was able to remove himself from the car, having confirmed he was okay over team radio.

Stroll was 20th and slowest of all at the time of his incident, which saw the end of Q1 red-flagged and delayed the start of Q2.

Valtteri Bottas, Oscar Piastri - who nearly collected Stroll - Logan Sargeant and Zhou Guanyu were also eliminated in the first part of qualifying.