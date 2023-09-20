Verstappen fires ominous warning after record F1 run halted 

Red Bull were unexpectedly off the pace as the team’s invincible streak of 15 successive victories came to an end in emphatic fashion in Singapore.

Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez suffered a shock double Q2 exit and could only salvage fifth and eighth respectively as the previously unbeaten RB19 was exposed at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

But reigning world champion Verstappen expects Red Bull to recapture their previous formidable competitiveness at Suzuka this weekend.

“I think we will be quick in Suzuka,” the Dutchman said after the race in Singapore.

“This track is so different to Suzuka, you can't really relate. It should be good for our car.

“The track is always super-fun to drive so I hope as soon as we put the car on the track that it's in a good window.”

Prior to Red Bull’s defeat in Singapore, Verstappen had been on a record-breaking run of 10 successive victories.

Commenting about his win streak ending, Verstappen said: “I knew this day would come so for me it's absolutely fine.

“Everything needs to be perfect. Like everyone is always saying 'ah, look how dominant they are, look how easy it is'.

“But it's not easy... this weekend we didn't get a few things right and then you're on the back foot and you don't win.”

Red Bull can clinch the constructors’ championship with half-a-dozen rounds remaining with victory this weekend in Japan.

Verstappen stands on the verge of his third drivers’ world title after winning 12 of the 15 races so far this year, though his coronation will have to wait until the following race in Qatar.