On Wednesday, McLaren announced Piastri will remain with the team until the end of 2026 after signing a new deal.

Piastri has impressed in his rookie season, finishing fourth at Silverstone, and second in the Belgium sprint race.

While Norris has largely had the upper hand, Piastri has been a close match, more so than his predecessor, Daniel Ricciardo.

Speaking in the FIA press conference at Suzuka, Norris was asked if McLaren have the strongest driver line-up on the grid.

He replied: “The strongest”.

Giving his thoughts on Piastri’s extension, he said: “Firstly, congrats to him. I think any contract that allows you to belong in F1 is a great thing.

“He’s performed, he’s done everything he’s needed to and exceeded most people’s expectations from what he’s been able to achieve already this season. He’s pushed me a lot. It’s not a nice thing, it’s not what I want.

“He’s done a very good job. Congrats to him for a few more years. We’ve had a fun first half of the season and a lot of progress. I think for him to be part of that progress and to hopefully continue that into next year, ‘25 and ‘26 for himself, is going to be something to really look forward to.”