Failed F1 team entry bid had seat ‘reserved’ for Chadwick

The bid included a commitment to “reserving one seat for a female driver”, with three-times W Series champion Jamie Chadwick the most likely candidate.

Rodin confirmed they had also carried out tests for Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, as well as fellow New Zealander Louis Sharp.

The manufacturer said that Andretti Global will be the only successful applicant to get the green light to join the F1 grid from the FIA.

“Rodin Cars participated in the recent FIA process aimed at gaining entry into the prestigious Formula 1 World Championship. Unfortunately, our bid was not successful,” a Rodin statement read.

“We wish to emphasise that our objective here is not to criticise the FIA or seek a reconsideration of its decision. We fully respect and accept the outcome. Our sole purpose is to release information we consider in the public interest to inform the Formula 1 community.

“Recent information suggests, as anticipated from the outset of this process, that the only successful applicant will be Andretti Global.”

On its potential driver line-up, Rodin added: “We committed to reserving one seat for a female driver.

“We have tested Liam Lawson, Jamie Chadwick and Louis Sharp at our facility in New Zealand, in both an F3 car and our own car, the Rodin FZed, which is a car somewhat quicker than a GP2/F2 car.

“Jamie performed exceptionally well, and if she was available, we would have no hesitation in putting her in a seat.”

Rodin is headed by Australian founder David Dicker, who is the majority shareholder of leading single-seater team Carlin.

Its proposal would have seen its prospective F1 team fully operate from New Zealand, while Rodin also revealed it had “the opportunity of discussions” for a collaboration with Ferrari.

Through its acquisition of Carlin, Rodin argued that it offers a “direct ladder” to F1 through several championships including F4, GB3, F3 and F2.

Rodin claimed that Dicker’s personal wealth, estimated to be around $1billion, would have made it financially equipped to fully fund its planned F1 programme.