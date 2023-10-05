Ferrari junior set for Haas F1 practice outings 

Bearman, who currently sits sixth in the Formula 2 championship and has claimed four victories in his rookie season with Prema Racing, will participate in FP1 at both the Mexican and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

The 18-year-old Briton will spend this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix with the American outfit to get embedded into the team ahead of his F1 bow later this month.

The outings will enable Haas to fulfil their requirement to field a rookie driver who has started no more than two grands prix in two practice sessions during the season.

Haas’ regular drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg will each take it in turns to give up their VF-23 car to Bearman in Mexico City and Abu Dhabi, though the team are yet to disclose who will sit out when.

“We’re very happy to offer Oliver Bearman these outings in Mexico and Abu Dhabi,” Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner said.

“He’s had a stellar rookie season in Formula 2, four wins is testament to that, and as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy – we know his background preparation coming into these weekends will be first-rate. We look forward to welcoming Oliver into the team and have him drive the VF-23.”

Bearman, who finished third in Formula 3 last year before earning immediate graduation to F2, added: “I am so happy to be joining MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driving in Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

“Getting to Formula 1 has been my dream since I was go-karting so to be driving a car for the first time this year is really special.

“I’m grateful to the team, and of course Ferrari, for allowing me this chance. I’m working hard to make sure I’m ready to support the team as best I can on both occasions.”