Norris had set the second-fastest time in Q3 but it was deleted for exceeding track limits.

The McLaren driver was a repeat offender throughout qualifying, with the final deletion leaving him only 10th on the grid for Sunday’s race.

Speaking after qualifying in Qatar, Norris said: “Pissed off. I just had a correction, an oversteer and I went off.”

Norris conceded he “messed it up” in qualifying on a day where McLaren had the second-fastest car.

“Team have done a good job. I just messed it up,” he added.

“I know… but I don’t think like that. I think of the job I am meant to today which is to put in good laps. I made mistakes and that’s all I did today. Not a good day for me.”

Teammate Oscar Piastri also had his best lap deleted in Q3, leaving him only sixth overall.

“A shame. Car felt reasonable. I just pushed a little bit hard on the last lap. A shame because the car was quick,” he explained.

“We will get another crack at it tomorrow in qualifying and in the sprint too. We will see what we can do. It’s very tight and it’s so easy to make mistakes.

“The track is very slippery so not making things easy for us. It’s a shame we’re a bit further back now for the main race where the most points are but there’s definitely points up for grabs tomorrow.”