Starting grid for today's F1 Qatar Grand Prix: How the race will begin

James Dielhenn's picture
8 Oct 2023
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL60 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 18, Qatar Grand Prix, Doha,

Here's the starting grid for today's F1 Qatar Grand Prix...

  1. Max Verstappen
  2. George Russell
  3. Lewis Hamilton
  4. Fernando Alonso
  5. Charles Leclerc
  6. Oscar Piastri
  7. Pierre Gasly
  8. Esteban Ocon
  9. Valtteri Bottas
  10. Lando Norris
  11. Yuki Tsunoda
  12. Carlos Sainz
  13. Sergio Perez
  14. Alex Albon
  15. Nico Hulkenberg
  16. Logan Sargeant
  17. Lance Stroll
  18. Liam Lawson
  19. Kevin Magnussen
  20. Zhou Guanyu

Max Verstappen will begin the F1 Qatar Grand Prix on pole position.

The two Mercedes drivers are right behind him but the team have played down their chances of upsetting Red Bull. Do they have a chance?

Lando Norris' track limit violations in qualifying mean a front row start evaporated, and he will instead begin in 10th, hampering McLaren's hopes. Oscar Piastri will start sixth.

Ferrari - the only team to interrupt Red Bull's winning streak this year - have Charles Leclerc fifth and Carlos Sainz12th.

Keep an eye on the under pressure Lance Stroll who is way down in 17th.