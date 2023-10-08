Starting grid for today's F1 Qatar Grand Prix: How the race will begin

Max Verstappen George Russell Lewis Hamilton Fernando Alonso Charles Leclerc Oscar Piastri Pierre Gasly Esteban Ocon Valtteri Bottas Lando Norris Yuki Tsunoda Carlos Sainz Sergio Perez Alex Albon Nico Hulkenberg Logan Sargeant Lance Stroll Liam Lawson Kevin Magnussen Zhou Guanyu

Max Verstappen will begin the F1 Qatar Grand Prix on pole position.

The two Mercedes drivers are right behind him but the team have played down their chances of upsetting Red Bull. Do they have a chance?

Lando Norris' track limit violations in qualifying mean a front row start evaporated, and he will instead begin in 10th, hampering McLaren's hopes. Oscar Piastri will start sixth.

Ferrari - the only team to interrupt Red Bull's winning streak this year - have Charles Leclerc fifth and Carlos Sainz12th.

Keep an eye on the under pressure Lance Stroll who is way down in 17th.