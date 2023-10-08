Russell was ‘close to fainting’ in “absolutely brutal” F1 Qatar GP

Many drivers complained about the intense heat in a physically-demanding 57-lap race on Sunday, with some even needing medical attention.

Logan Sargeant retired after suffering from intense dehydration, while his Williams teammate Alex Albon was treated for acute heat exposure at the medical centre after he was seen struggling to get out of his car.

Esteban Ocon said he had thrown up in his helmet during the race and Lance Stroll admitted his vision was going “blurry” in the closing laps.

Race-winner Max Verstappen described the temperatures, which reached more than 30C, as “just too extreme”.

"It was an absolutely brutal race, by far the most physical I have ever experienced. I felt close to fainting,” Russell said.

“I felt ill during this race. It was insane how hot it was. It was like you were inside an oven.

"I sometimes train in saunas and you push your body to the limit and you get to a point where it's too hot and you're like, 'I want to get out.' That was the feeling from about lap 12.

"There were points when I thought I was going to faint. It was unbelievable.”

Next year’s Qatar Grand Prix is set to take place six weeks later.

Russell impressively recovered to fourth after a first-lap collision with Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton left him at the very back of the grid.

Hamilton accepted responsibility for the incident and apologised to Russell, who insisted the pair would “get past this”.

“We both had the possibility of standing on the podium,” he told Sky.

“Obviously there was nothing intentional, both ways. These cars are so difficult to see, when you’re racing. There are big blind spots.

“We have so much respect for one another. We’ll get past this.”