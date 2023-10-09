Hamilton currently holds the record for most points scored in a rookie season - 109 - in 2007.

Piastri is currently on 83 points with five rounds remaining.

So in the next five races (and two sprint events), Piastri has to score just 27 points to break Hamilton’s record.

Hamilton’s 109-point tally saw him miss out on the 2007 title by just one-point to Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen.

Since then, no rookie has got close, with Alex Albon scoring 92 points in 2019.

Granted, with more races (including sprint events) and a revised points system, Hamilton’s record was always likely going to be beaten at some point.

If Hamilton’s 2007 tally is converted into the modern day points system, he’d have scored 267 points (265+2 for the fastest lap).

Given McLaren’s form in recent rounds, Piastri should have no problem beating it.