Globo report that Red Bull have been in “turmoil” since the passing of its co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz, because its Thai shareholders have begun interfering more since Mark Mateschitz took over.

While the F1 team have enjoyed nothing but glory - claiming the constructors’ and the drivers’ championships this season - this claim suggests that there are some problems to fix in the background.

There is now “tension” between team principal Horner and Marko, who was Dietrich Mateschitz’s right-hand man, it is reported.

“Horner has been trying to get rid of Marko for some time to control the group's operation in Formula 1 as a whole,” the Brazilian newspaper wrote.

Horner also wants rid of Yuki Tsunoda, the AlphaTauri driver, a decision which would require Honda to write a cheque of $10m.

“Something Marko has been trying to prevent to avoid future friction with the engine supplier,” it is reported.

Marko “is in serious danger of losing his position” with a meeting scheduled for the coming week to decide, the report alleges.

As well as Horner wanting him gone, Oliver Mintzlaff (who joined Red Bull after Mateschitz’s death) also wants to move Marko on.