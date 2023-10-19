Maximum fine from F1 stewards quadrupled to seven figures after new FIA ruling

The maximum fines that an F1 driver could be hit with have been quadrupled from €250,000.

That figure hadn’t changed in 12 years until the FIA’s third meeting of the World Motor Sport Council on Wednesday.

The International Sporting Code was amended to increase the size of potential fines. For other FIA championships, the fines are capped at €750,000.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem chaired the latest World Motor Sport Council ahead of this weekend’s F1 United States Grand Prix.

Decisions were also taken to tweak the regulations for World Rally, World Endurance, Formula E, and Rally Raid.

Pirelli were confirmed as the sole tyre supplier for F1, F2 and F3 in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Refinements to the 2026 F1 power unit regulations were also approved.

The FIA confirmed: “The World Council approved an update to the Sporting Regulations increase the number of days permitted for official tyre testing from 35 to 40.

“Additionally, a provision to add a maximum of four car days of testing organised by the FIA in consultation with all Competitors for the express purpose to facilitate the research into spray reduction techniques in wet weather, was approved.”