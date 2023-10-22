A report from FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer revealed that the floor wear on both Hamilton’s Mercedes and Leclerc’s Ferrari was found not to be in compliance with F1’s technical regulations.

The matter has been passed on to the stewards.

“A physical floor and a plank wear inspection was carried out on car numbers 16 and 44,” Bauer noted.

“The skids located in the area -825 ≥ XR ≥ - 1025 are found to be not in compliance with Article 3.5.9 e) of the 2023 Formula One Technical Regulations.

“I am referring this mater to the stewards for their consideration.”

Such an issue usually results in a disqualification.

A Mercedes team representative has been called before the stewards at 6pm local time (12pm midnight UK).

Ferrari, meanwhile, will visit the stewards 15 minutes later.

More to follow...