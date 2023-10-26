Ferrari confirmed the Spaniard will be absent from the F1 paddock on Thursday because he is unwell.

However, the Italian outfit stressed the illness is “nothing serious” and added that they expect Sainz to be back on Friday to take part in practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as planned.

The 29-year-old currently sits fifth in the drivers’ championship on 171 points, 20 points and two positions ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

At last weekend’s United States Grand Prix, Leclerc revealed he had been in agonising pain as he battled a tooth infection in the days leading up to the Austin race.

It is not unusual for F1 drivers to miss Thursday’s media duties if they are feeling under the weather.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez skipped media day ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix earlier this year.