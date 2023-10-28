Verstappen and Bottas enjoyed strong second practice sessions in Mexico, ending first and fourth on the timesheets respectively.

Since leaving Mercedes, we’ve not seen Bottas go head-to-head with Verstappen on track given Alfa Romeo and Red Bull’s contrasting fortunes.

However, FP2 posed a rare opportunity for Bottas to battle the three-time world champion.

Verstappen came out on top by braking later into Turn 1, with race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase - pointing out that the Finn used DRS to try and keep the position.

Lambiase said: “He even used DRS, unbelievable”

Verstappen replied: “Hahahaha!”