Max Verstappen laughs at Valtteri Bottas after battle in Mexico City Grand Prix FP2
Max Verstappen couldn’t resist chuckling when he was told Valtteri Bottas used DRS during their battle in the dying stages of FP2 at the Mexico City Grand Prix.
Verstappen and Bottas enjoyed strong second practice sessions in Mexico, ending first and fourth on the timesheets respectively.
Since leaving Mercedes, we’ve not seen Bottas go head-to-head with Verstappen on track given Alfa Romeo and Red Bull’s contrasting fortunes.
However, FP2 posed a rare opportunity for Bottas to battle the three-time world champion.
Verstappen came out on top by braking later into Turn 1, with race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase - pointing out that the Finn used DRS to try and keep the position.
Lambiase said: “He even used DRS, unbelievable”
Verstappen replied: “Hahahaha!”