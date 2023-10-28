Max Verstappen, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton all face post-qualifying investigations at F1 Mexico City GP
Max Verstappen and George Russell will face an investigation for impeding in the pit lane during qualifying at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix.
The Red Bull and Mercedes drivers are under investigation by the FIA stewards in Mexico City after they were seen causing a traffic jam at the end of the pit lane.
Three-time world champion Verstappen was pinged for a similar incident at the Singapore Grand Prix, for which he was reprimanded.
The FIA later admitted to F1 teams that the controversial decision to give Verstappen a reprimand was a mistake.
It was confirmed that Verstappen should have received a standard three-place grid penalty.
The FIA promised they would not use the Singapore decisions as a precedent.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is under investigation for allegedly not slowing sufficiently under yellow flags caused but a spinning Fernando Alonso at the end of Q1.
Like Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda and Logan Sargeant are also under investigation.