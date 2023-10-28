The Red Bull and Mercedes drivers are under investigation by the FIA stewards in Mexico City after they were seen causing a traffic jam at the end of the pit lane.

Three-time world champion Verstappen was pinged for a similar incident at the Singapore Grand Prix, for which he was reprimanded.

The FIA later admitted to F1 teams that the controversial decision to give Verstappen a reprimand was a mistake.

It was confirmed that Verstappen should have received a standard three-place grid penalty.

The FIA promised they would not use the Singapore decisions as a precedent.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is under investigation for allegedly not slowing sufficiently under yellow flags caused but a spinning Fernando Alonso at the end of Q1.

Like Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda and Logan Sargeant are also under investigation.