The Mexican’s race lasted just a handful of seconds before he was dramatically sent airborne after being tagged by Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari as he challenged for the lead at Turn 1.

Perez was attempting to sweep around the outside as he went three-wide with Leclerc and Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen at the first turn, but made contact with Leclerc.

Perez was able to limp back to the pits but was unable to get back out due to his car being too badly damaged.

"That's just what happens if you try to go around the outside into Turn One,” said F1 co-commentator Martin Brundle.

"Leclerc can't go any further right and look at the damage on the sidepod on Perez's car.”

Perez went into the race holding a 39-point advantage over Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in the battle for second place in the drivers’ championship.