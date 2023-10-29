The Aston Martin driver was penalised for speeding in the pitlane.

He exceeded the 80km/h speed limit by 0.1 km/h.

Alonso’s fine - the equivalent of £87 - is unlikely to trouble his bank balance too greatly.

FIA fines became a talking point earlier this month in Texas when the International Sporting Code was adjusted, allowing stewards to increase the maximum fine they dish out to a driver.

F1 drivers can now be hit with fines up to €1 million, a figure that was criticised by many in the paddock including Toto Wolff who called for a “reality check” and claimed some drivers would not be able to pay it.

But Alonso’s fine, for an infringement a long way down the list of severity, is at the total opposite end of the pay-scale.

Lewis Hamilton was hit with the same €100 fine for also speeding in the pitlane earlier this season in Austria.