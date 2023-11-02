A cyptic tweet from Spanish journalist Albert Fabrega sent the F1 rumour mill into overdrive this week when he teased something big was happening in the paddock.

Fabrega did not specify exactly what his social media post related to but many fans immediately jumped on the assumption that it must be about a Spanish driver.

Soon enough, social media was awash with wild rumours that Alonso could leave Aston Martin to join Red Bull for 2024, or even quit F1 altogether.

However, Fabrega later said: "By the way, for anyone who has asked me about the rumour, all I can say is that it has nothing to do with a driver change between teams or a resignation."

Sky Sports News reporter Craig Slater dismissed the rumours as a “non-starter”.

The two-time world champion addressed the rumours ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, telling reporters: "It is just rumours, normal paddock rumours, from people that are just trying to make fun of it and gain some followers, and these kinds of things.

"But I'm not into that game.”

Alonso continued: "I am not enjoying [it] because even in this room, I appreciate that all of you are journalists, professional people, that have been in F1 for so many years.

"You gain your respect, and this is how it should be. So, all the rumours are coming from people that are not in this room, are just here to make fun and I think it's not funny when they play with anything.”

And the Spaniard went on to deliver a warning that "I will make sure that there are consequences”, though he did not divulge exactly what he meant by this.