Aston Martin secured their best qualifying result of F1 2023 so far with Lance Stroll and Alonso qualifying third and fourth respectively.

It’s been a miserable few races for Aston Martin, who have slipped behind the leading quartet of teams in the development race.

However, Aston Martin have their best chance of finishing on the podium for the first time since August in Sunday’s Sao Paulo GP.

Reflecting on qualifying at Interlagos, Alonso admitted Aston Martin ‘needed’ that result.

“We need it,” he said. “I think the last two races we were experimenting a little bit and starting from the pit lane - all these kinds of things.

“We needed a nice result here in Brazil for both cars to give some hope to the team and prove we understood a few things, and we are back being competitive.

“This proves we know what we’re doing and I am happy with that.”

Stroll starred in qualifying as he beat his veteran teammate.

“The car was feeling good throughout the session,” Stroll added.

“Q3 was really tricky. My lap was pretty bad but I think conditions changed a lot.

“I had a few lock-ups and missed some apexes but in the end, good enough for top three, which is a great result.

“It’s been tricky the last couple weekends. We had a good race in Austin but then a few days later in Mexico a really tough weekend, so today was a great day."