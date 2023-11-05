Starting grid for today's F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix: How the race will begin after penalties

5 Nov 2023
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao

Here’s the starting grid for today's 2023 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

1. Max Verstappen

2. Charles Leclerc

3. Lance Stroll

4. Fernando Alonso

5. Lewis Hamilton 

6. Lando Norris 

7. Carlos Sainz

8. George Russell 

9. Sergio Perez

10. Oscar Piastri 

11. Nico Hulkenberg 

12. Kevin Magnussen

13. Alex Albon 

14. Esteban Ocon 

15. Pierre Gasly 

16. Yuki Tsunoda 

17. Daniel Ricciardo 

18. Valtteri Bottas

19. Logan Sargeant 

20. Zhou Guanyu 

Penalties: 

Russell: Two-place grid drop for impeding 
Ocon: Two-place grid drop for impeding 
Gasly: Two-place grid drop for impeding 

Max Verstappen starts from pole position ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. 

Lance Stroll starts third alongside teammate Fernando Alonso as Aston Martin locked out the second row with a superb qualifying performance. 

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is fifth, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, and penalised Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Sergio Perez and Oscar Piastri round out the top-10 starters for Red Bull and McLaren. 