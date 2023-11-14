“Wild experience” of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix has Lewis Hamilton intrigued

This weekend’s extravaganza is set to be the biggest event in the F1 2023 calendar.

It will be a night race (in local time, and 6am Sunday in the UK), while temperatures are threatening to plummet close to the record for the coldest-ever grand prix.

Hamilton previewed the event to Sky: “I just don’t understand how we’re going to move around that place!

“I don’t understand how I’m going to get from the track to the hotel!

“It’s going to be such a compact spot. So many people.

“But it’s going to be wild, a wild experience.

F1 in Las Vegas: Is Sport No Longer the Focus? Video of F1 in Las Vegas: Is Sport No Longer the Focus?

“The best thing is to go with an open mind. Not having any predetermined ideas of what it’s going to be like. And just take it all in, when you get there.

“Driving under night lights, I’m going to feel like I’m in the casino! Pretty cool.”

F1 has purchased land in the heart of Vegas, breaking with their usual tradition of working with a local promoter.

It required an initial $500m outlay to create a pit building - which will stay as a permanent structure, unlike most on the F1 calendar - and a race track.

The weekend is set to be filled by A-list celebrities, with an opening ceremony featuring musicians that all 20 F1 drivers will attend.

Hamilton said: “People will be coming in from all over, for that grand prix.

“It’s great. Each city in America gives a different atmosphere.

“The one thing is that they’ve got amazing fans. Hardcore, sporting fans in the United States.

“It’s such a huge place. There is something for everyone - the mountains, the countryside, the city, New York is the coolest city ever.

“Vegas, a big playground for adults! It’s going to be mad.

“I’ll be interested to see how you can stay focused.”

Mercedes have just two more rounds to win their first race of 2023, Vegas and the season-finale next week in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton, who pledged his commitment to Mercedes by penning a fresh contract this year, is pinning his hopes on their 2024 W15 to be more competitive than his cars from each of the past two seasons.