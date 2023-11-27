Cars will return to the Yas Marina track two days after the Abu Dhabi finale for what has become the traditional post-season test before the winter break commences.

F1’s 10 teams are running cars for both a tyre and young driver test on Tuesday 28 November.

These are the drivers confirmed to be taking part so far…

Full Abu Dhabi test line-up:

Red Bull: TBC

Mercedes

Frederik Vesti

Ferrari

Robert Schwartzman

McLaren: TBC

Alpine: TBC

Williams

Morning: Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto

Afternoon: Logan Sargeant and Zak O’Sullivan

AlphaTauri

Ayumu Iwasa

Daniel Ricciardo (morning), Yuki Tsunoda (afternoon)

Alfa Romeo: TBC

Haas

Oliver Bearman

Pietro Fittipaldi