Full driver line-up: Who is taking part in F1’s final 2023 test in Abu Dhabi?
The 2023 F1 season may officially be over following Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but there is still one more day of running to complete.
Cars will return to the Yas Marina track two days after the Abu Dhabi finale for what has become the traditional post-season test before the winter break commences.
F1’s 10 teams are running cars for both a tyre and young driver test on Tuesday 28 November.
These are the drivers confirmed to be taking part so far…
Full Abu Dhabi test line-up:
Red Bull: TBC
Mercedes
Frederik Vesti
Ferrari
Robert Schwartzman
McLaren: TBC
Alpine: TBC
Williams
Morning: Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto
Afternoon: Logan Sargeant and Zak O’Sullivan
AlphaTauri
Ayumu Iwasa
Daniel Ricciardo (morning), Yuki Tsunoda (afternoon)
Alfa Romeo: TBC
Haas
Oliver Bearman
Pietro Fittipaldi