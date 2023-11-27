Full driver line-up: Who is taking part in F1’s final 2023 test in Abu Dhabi?

Lewis Larkam's picture
27 Nov 2023
Zak O&#039;Sullivan (GBR) Williams Racing FW45 Academy Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas

The 2023 F1 season may officially be over following Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but there is still one more day of running to complete. 

Cars will return to the Yas Marina track two days after the Abu Dhabi finale for what has become the traditional post-season test before the winter break commences. 

F1’s 10 teams are running cars for both a tyre and young driver test on Tuesday 28 November. 

These are the drivers confirmed to be taking part so far…

Full Abu Dhabi test line-up: 

Red Bull: TBC 

Mercedes

Frederik Vesti 

Ferrari

Robert Schwartzman 

McLaren: TBC 

Alpine: TBC 

Williams 

Morning: Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto

Afternoon: Logan Sargeant and Zak O’Sullivan 

AlphaTauri

Ayumu Iwasa 

Daniel Ricciardo (morning), Yuki Tsunoda (afternoon) 

Alfa Romeo: TBC 

Haas

Oliver Bearman

Pietro Fittipaldi 