Sauber tease “surprise” new F1 team name after Alfa Romeo exit for 2024

Alfa Romeo have been Sauber’s official title sponsor since the 2019 season.

With Audi set to take over the team from 2026, the Swiss-based outfit will revert back to their roots under the Sauber guise.

However, it seems the team will have a brand-new name for next year, hinted by team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi.

Sauber will also launch their car in the UK for the first time, rather than their native Switzerland or nearby Germany, as they have done in the past.

Speaking at the Autosport Awards, Bravi said: "On the 10th of December, as soon as the FIA will publish the entry list that we will of course announce the new team name.

"I think will be a surprise and we cannot wait to start the partnership with our new partners. We will have, I think, a really fresh approach in terms of communication marketing and we will do a launch of the car here in the UK.

"This year, we concluded our successful partnership with Alfa Romeo. And for 2024 we will, of course, have a different team name.

"As you know, in Formula 1, the team name is also the pending foreign commercial partnership. We don't want to disclose anything more tonight."

Alfa Romeo finished ninth in the F1 2023 constructors’ championship, only beating Haas.

Valtteri Bottas will remain alongside Zhou Guanyu for 2024.