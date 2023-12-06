Governing body the FIA announced on Tuesday it was investigating allegations of a conflict of interest reportedly involving the Wolffs, who were named by Business F1.

The magazine claimed rival team bosses had raised concerns that the Wolffs were sharing confidential information from their respective employers.

But Red Bull chief Horner has moved to firmly deny any involvement from his team.

“Look, we have a rivalry on track but we haven’t raised any official complaint either about Susie, or Toto, or Mercedes, to the FIA,” Horner told Sky Sports News.

“In fact, Red Bull has been the team that has got most involved in F1 Academy since its inception, to the point that between the two Red Bull teams we’ll be entering three cars.

“So we’ve been working closely with Susie, whose been doing a great job with F1 Academy. So I think we, like others, were quite surprised by the statement that came out last night.

“But it certainly wasn’t instigated or required or set off by Red Bull.”

When pressed if anyone inside the Red Bull family, including sister team AlphaTauri, had expressed concerns, Horner insisted: “As I said, we’ve not raised any official complaint or made any request to the FIA or to FOM.”

He added: “As far as the other teams, I can’t talk on behalf of others.

“This is an FIA thing, they’ve taken action but as I say, certainly nothing to do with Red Bull.”