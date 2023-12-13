Large gaps between the two Mercedes drivers was a common theme in F1 2023.

In Abu Dhabi, Russell qualified inside the top four and finished on the podium, while Hamilton got knocked out in Q2 and finished behind AlphaTauri.

It was a similar story in Hungary, where Hamilton qualified on pole, while Russell was out in Q1.

“It's definitely something we've noticed,” Russell said. “Lewis and I, over the course of the year, I don't think we've ever been at the same pace.

“Over the last few years our qualifying record is almost the same. But it's either one driver is six tenths ahead of the other. So it's something we're trying to understand.

“I think often when you're slightly on the backfoot as a driver, you're chasing to close that gap.

“Sometimes in doing so, you take a step backwards rather than actually close that gap naturally.

“It’s something I'm trying to figure out myself and I'm sure he’s trying to figure out as well.”

Russell ultimately finished eighth in the final standings, five places behind Hamilton.