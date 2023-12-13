Toto Wolff slams FIA for “absurd accusation, a personal attack”

The FIA have since dropped an investigation into a possible conflict of interest between a member of Formula One Management and an unnamed F1 team principal.

Susie Wolff, managing director of the F1 Academy, has demanded “accountability” after the investigation was dropped, and labelled it “misogynistic”.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has now been quoted by Sky Germany via Bild: "An absurd accusation was created out of nowhere.

“It was a personal attack in which a red line was crossed.

"After ten years as team boss, I'm already pretty hardened and can hardly be surprised anymore, but this story was shocking.

"If I'm caught in the crossfire, it's no problem for me at all.

“I've developed a thick skin and can handle it.

“But when you attack my family, it's a different level."

Mercedes have already confirmed an “active legal exchange” with the FIA due to the investigation.

The saga has also been criticised by Lewis Hamilton.

“It's been a challenging week,” he said. “Disappointing to see the governing body of our sport has sought to question the integrity of one of the most incredible female leaders we’ve ever had in our sport in Susie Wolff without questioning and without any evidence, just saying sorry at the end” he said. “It’s unacceptable.

“We've got a lot of great people in the sport that are doing amazing work. There is a constant fight to really improve diversity and inclusion within the industry. But It seems there are certain individuals in the leadership within the FIA that, every time we try to make a step forward, they try to pull us back, and that has to change. This is a global sport and we have such an opportunity and responsibility to be leaders of change.

"As we are travelling to all those countries around the world we have a responsibility to make sure we're pushing in the right direction. I do want to acknowledge that there are people doing great work. We need to make some changes to ensure we're all pushing in the right direction."