Hamilton, Alonso pay tribute to Schumacher in all-new documentary about F1 icon

Nearly 10 years on from his skiing accident, a five-part series named ‘Being Michael Schumacher’ will be released in Germany on December 14.

Hamilton famously replaced Schumacher at Mercedes at the end of 2012, in a move that was widely criticised.

The British driver would go on to win six of his seven world titles with the team.

“A full out great racer,” Hamilton said.

“He won the race when Ayrton died. [He was just] winning everything!”

Alonso paid tribute to Schumacher, with the pair going head-to-head famously for the 2006 crown.

“I lost more against him than I won!” Alonso added.

“He is an incredible driver, he was an inspiration for all the drivers of my generation when we were in karting and in the junior formulas to see Michael dominating the sport.

“He did change the way of approaching racing, physical preparation, determination, work ethic into the weekend with the engineers, a lot of things in the sport changed because of Michael – for the better.”