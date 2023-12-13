Verstappen and Hamilton went head-to-head for the 2021 world championship, with the Dutchman ultimately coming out on top.

Since then, the pair have had contrasting fortunes, with Verstappen adding two more titles to his CV and 34 race victories, while Hamilton hasn’t stood on the top step since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Verstappen has remained untroubled at the front, enjoying an unprecedented season of dominance in F1 2023.

The Dutchman won 19 of the 22 races, leading over 1000 laps during the campaign.

While he didn’t win a race, Hamilton performed well himself, finishing third overall, not too far behind Sergio Perez.

Many believe that, in equal machinery, Hamilton is one of the few drivers still capable of beating Verstappen.

In an interview with BLICK, Verstappen was asked if he misses his rivalry with the seven-time world champion.

“No. I was satisfied with how this season went,” he said. “Sure, I appreciate the battles we once had. But now I especially appreciate the successes that we can celebrate as a team.”

Verstappen was then questioned about Hamilton’s win drought, he replied: “I did it too. No, wait. That's not true. I was able to win from time to time. Well, such periods can happen, but I prefer not to think about it. Because they eat up the necessary energies in you.”