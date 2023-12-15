The team was previously run as Alfa Romeo, but they will retain drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu next year.

But Sauber will now step out from the background to take a more prominent role in running the team. The purchase of Sauber by Audi meant the end for Alfa Romeo's involvement.

Online gambling company Stake is the title sponsor of Sauber's entry, while streaming company Kick.com sponsors the chassis.

This new team name will last for 2024 and 2025 before Audi take full ownership in 2026, when Formula 1's new regulations are introduced.

This year, Alfa Romeo finished ninth in the F1 constructors' championship, just four points above bottom-placed Haas.

They will be hoping that an exciting rebrand can be the first step to more success in the future.

By 2026, when powerhouses Audi step in, high-profile drivers have already been linked with joining the project.