Red Bull have dominated F1 since the start of the new regulations in 2022.

Last year, they remained unbeaten at 21 of the 22 races - an unprecedented spell of dominance.

While lead driver Max Verstappen put together a remarkable campaign, teammate Sergio Perez struggled considerably.

Consequently, there have been serious calls for Red Bull to replace Perez in a bid to make the sport more competitive.

Perez’s contract is up at the end of 2024 - and over half of the grid are in a similar position to the Mexican with their contract expiring.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Horner reiterated Red Bull’s position that they will want to keep Perez “if he does well”.

“2024 is a big year. A lot of drivers' contracts are coming to a close. We've got great talent in our own stable. Of course the car is very attractive for other drivers to want to be in,” he said.

“There's been a little bit of that [drivers saying they would drive at Red Bull for free], but there's no guarantees of anything.

“Checo is our driver. If he does well, we'll want to keep him for 2025, but it's all about how he performs in relation to his teammate."

Horner has called on Perez to improve his qualifying performances, particularly as he expects the grid to "converge" in 2024.

"Checo is a very capable racer and being Max's team-mate is a very tough gig," he added. "I think he has shown real mental strength to be able to cope with that. The area he needs to focus on is Saturday; making sure that his average qualifying is a lot closer to Max.

"We need him starting further up the grid, particularly if the grid is going to converge. We can't afford to have a lot of cars between him and Max."