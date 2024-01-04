Ferrari pass FIA crash test - but Red Bull damage chassis trialling a new nose

The RB20, the latest brainchild of the great Adrian Newey, was testing a more extreme nose, Motorsport report.

It suffered damage to its chassis when testing before Christmas at their Cranfield site.

The early setback could be due to trialling innovative ways to meet the minimum weight requirement.

Trialling a new nose for their F1 2024 car may also be an attempt to increase front end feel for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

How severe is failing a winter crash test? Well, Red Bull also failed one ahead of the 2022 season which ultimately ended with Verstappen winning the drivers’ championship.

Last year’s RB19 was discussed as among the dominant ever F1 cars and Red Bull also possess Newey, the iconic chief technology officer, overseeing their attempt to improve further with this year’s RB20.

Better news for Ferrari

Ferrari reportedly passed their first FIA crash test ahead of the 2024 season, meaning their chassis is officially homologated.

The 676 passed its first hurdle before Christmas and is set to be unveiled at Fiorano on 13 February.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will drive it in a filming day on 14 February.

Ferrari’s 2024 car has been designed by Fabio Montecchi and will reportedly be noticeably different from last year’s machine.

It will be slightly longer behind the driver to comply with new homologation rules.