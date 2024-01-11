Steiner left the American outfit with immediate effect earlier this week, after Haas opted against renewing his contract following a disappointing 2023 campaign.

Owner Gene Haas said the long-serving team boss’ exit “came down to performance” on the track, with Haas finishing rock-bottom of the constructors’ championship last year.

Ayao Komatsu, who joined Haas at the same time as Steiner when the team formed in 2016, has been promoted to the role of team principal.

Magnussen and Hulkenberg, both of whom were handed a route back into F1 by Steiner, paid tribute to their departing team boss on social media.

“Thanks, Günther. Thanks for taking me on the journey in 2017 and thanks for bringing me on board again in 2022. It has been both fun and tremendously challenging – but never boring. So long and all the best,” Magnussen wrote.

Meanwhile, Hulkenberg said: “Thanks, Guenther. For your trust, friendship and the opportunity to go racing in F1 again! You’re definitely a character.. all the best!”

Magnussen and Hulkenberg are both out of contract at the end of the 2024 season.