Hamilton chooses his "favourite" F1 moment: "We just couldn't believe it"

Hamilton has won over 100 races, claiming seven world titles since making his debut back in 2007.

But despite his plethora of success, the Mercedes driver refused to choose any of his memorable wins or title triumphs.

Instead, making it into F1 in the first place was a momentous moment for Hamilton, and his father Anthony, who supported him from karting.

Speaking on the Mercedes YouTube channel, Hamilton reflected on making into F1, and what his first victory at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix meant to his father.

"My favourite moment was just getting to Formula 1, you know, we just couldn't believe it," Hamilton said.

"There were so many dark and tough moments where we really thought that it was it and it was not going to happen.

"And we just never gave up. Seeing my dad when I won my first race in Montreal looking down at him on the podium, was so validating to know that all the late nights, the travelling that we did, the adversity that we faced, just felt like it was all worthwhile."

Hamilton will look to end his win drought - stretching back to 2021 - when the new season kicks off in Bahrain next month.