The reigning Formula E champion has driven the RB20 through its development stages on the simulator and gave an initial report that will worry Red Bull’s rivals.

Red Bull blew away the opposition in 2023 as they stormed to both world championship titles for the second consecutive season, winning 21 out of 22 races last year.

The likes of Mercedes and Ferrari had been hoping to close the gap to Red Bull over the winter, but if Dennis’ assessment rings true, F1 could be set for another year of Max Verstappen domination.

"We've got an extremely fast race car again at the Red Bull team,” Dennis told the Mirror.

"I would expect us to become champions again, unless someone like Ferrari or Mercedes somehow manages to find about a second [per lap] overnight.

“I think it's going to be quite a dull season in Formula 1 with Max probably dominating.”

Dennis revealed that Red Bull stopped developing their 2023 challenger prior to the Singapore Grand Prix last September, allowing them to fully switch focus onto the RB20.

"I'd be lying if I said we didn't switch our attention to the 2024 car quite quickly," Dennis added. "We didn't do any development on the 2023 car after Singapore.”

The reigning world champions will show off the RB20 on February 15.