The rival F1 team driver whose career is still managed by Mercedes 

Toto Wolff took Ocon under his management wing in 2015 and the Frenchman was handed his F1 debut a year later with the now defunct Manor team, which at the time was supplied with Mercedes engines.

Ocon would go on to join fellow Mercedes customer Force India, where he spent three seasons before losing his seat to Lance Stroll. After a year on the sidelines as Mercedes’ reserve, Ocon made the switch to Enstone, and rescinded his official ties to the Silver Arrows.

The 27-year-old signed a number new contract with Alpine in 2021 that ties him down to the end of the upcoming 2024 campaign.

However, junior programme chief Gwen Lagrue has confirmed that Ocon is still being managed by Mercedes.

"He's still very linked to us. He's an Alpine driver, and he's fully committed to Alpine, but we're still managing his career,” Lagrue told The Race.

"There are only 20 seats in Formula 1, and we are in a way pretty much all collaborating in the best interests of the sport. And in our case we have a very good relationship with Alpine and with others.

“And we always try to find the best solution to work together in the best interest of the team and the driver.”

Lagrue said that Ocon’s performances when teammate to Fernando Alonso particularly impressed Mercedes.

"To be honest, the last two years, what he did against also Fernando [Alonso] was pretty strong," he added.

"So we are not talking about always winning or doing podiums etc, but still he did a very, very, very good job.

"And I think Fernando pushed him also to a limit he didn't know [in] himself, and he's still improving."