Haas become final F1 team to reveal 2024 car launch plans

Haas are the final F1 team to announce their 2024 car launch plans ahead of the new season.

The American outfit will reveal the VF24 on February 2 at 2pm GMT - meaning they will be the first F1 team on the grid to show off their new challenger.

Haas head into 2024 without Guenther Steiner after he was replaced earlier this month as team principal by Ayao Komatsu.

Komatsu has a big challenge ahead of him after Haas finished bottom of the F1 2023 constructors’ championship.

Kevin Magnussen will remain alongside Nico Hulkenberg for the upcoming season.

New team boss Komatsu has already admitted that the start of the season is likely going to be difficult for Haas.

“The ’24 car is a clear step, but whether it’s good enough against the competition to start off with, I don’t think so, because we started so late,” he said.

“We changed the concept so late as well, and then by actually doing the Austin upgrade, we diverted our resources a little bit. I’m realistic with the car we’re putting out in Bahrain, but not in a negative manner. It’s not the fault of our engineers, our guys. They’re good people.

“For me, then the key is whatever the car in Bahrain, whatever problem we see, we try to understand it and then move from that point as a team. We are a small team as you know. We’ve got to move as one, otherwise we don’t stand a chance.

"To answer your question directly, it is a step forward. Is it good enough? No. But what we do from that point is how we can show that we can improve the team or not.”

Haas - February 2

Sauber - February 5

Williams - February 5

Alpine - February 7

Visa Cash App RB - February 8

Haas - February 11

Aston Martin - February 12

Ferrari - February 13

Mercedes - February 14

McLaren - February 14

Red Bull - February 15