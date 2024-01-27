New insight into Michael Schumacher “punch his head in” fury at David Coulthard

Ralf Schumacher has offered a fresh perspective on the notorious anger of Michael Schumacher towards David Coulthard at Spa.

The legendary Ferrari driver was forced to meekly bring his three-wheeled car back to the pits after colliding with Coulthard in the wet conditions at the 1998 F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

Schumacher infamously confronted Coulthard in one of his most explosive moments.

Eddie Jordan asked Ralf on the Formula For Success podcast: “Do you remember when your brother was about to punch his head in?”

Ralf replied: “I remember I saw the scenery. It is very difficult. There is one part missing who could still talk, or answer, to that.

“It was something very special. It could have been very dangerous. Luckily it was wet, in a dry situation it could have been more dangerous.

“At this moment, full of emotion, you see it differently. I think this has happened to all of us who have been in a car, they know it.

“At this time, the team owners, the bosses… Flavio with his cap backwards, smoking in the pit. [Eddie Jordan] jumping in the pitlane…

“I thought Formula 1 was much more alive in that time. Emotions were allowed. It is part of the history of Formula 1.”

Jordan continued: “DC hid in the motorhome, which was understandable, with his helmet on.

“Michael came after me, all of a sudden! In all of the years where Michael tried to help you, he never really became involved.

“Suddenly, he had the chance to win that race, he became angry with me. Why was that?”

Ralf said: “He’s my big brother and he believed that race belonged to me.

“You remember the radio conversation? Damon cannot remember all of it! It doesn’t matter…

“We talked about it after the race. He was kind of my manager, at the time, you have to say. Without Michael I wouldn’t have been where I was.”

McLaren’s Coulthard prompted a restart when he spun out of control in the early stages of the infamous race.

His teammate Mika Hakkinen, who was vying for the championship with Ferrari’s Schumacher, then crashed out too.

Schumacher then went into the back of Coulthard, ending both of their races.

Damon Hill refused Eddie Jordan’s team orders to let the faster Ralf Schumacher past, and won the race himself.

Coulthard’s side of the story, via The Independent, was: “Michael thought this was part of a conspiracy to try and help my team-mate Mika.

“It was simply an accident. It was just one of those things.

“I would not be being honest to you in acknowledging how great a driver he was, that there were some downsides, in my point of view, of Michael’s really ‘win at all costs’ approach on the racetrack.

“I have no problem acknowledging that the period I raced was against the man that has rewritten the history books. That is the most successful in the history of our sport.

“My understanding of where the limit was maybe more in line with the rest of the drivers.

“He could be very ruthless, he could be cold, he could be distant.

“I think that’s probably what, at that level, you need to have to be that successful.”