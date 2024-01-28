Intriguing ‘the one to challenge Max Verstappen’ driver is tipped for F1 2024

Max Verstappen’s top challenger in the 2024 F1 season could be Lando Norris.

Ralf Schumacher believes the impressive McLaren driver could take a further step forward and establish himself as the top contender to the championship reign of Verstappen.

Schumacher also considered whether Lewis Hamilton or George Russell could emerge in the title picture.

“It all depends on the car,” he told the Formula For Success podcast.

“Mercedes? If they are finally back. They still have to prove because you know how difficult it is.

“They looked very up and down on performance [last year]. So let’s cross fingers that they do.”

But Schumacher insists Verstappen’s nearest competitor could come from the team who took a massive step forwards midway through last season.

“McLaren? Could be possible,” he said.

“I am a big fan of Oscar Piastri. The only thing is, he still seems to be a bit weak in the racing speed.

“I think he is amazing in his qualifying performance. He never makes a mistake and he’s always there, so that’s great.

“Lando is an amazing racer but maybe he sometimes wants too much in qualifying.

“He could be the one to challenge Max if the car is…”

Norris secured seven F1 grand prix podium finishes last season.

Each of them was claimed from Silverstone onwards, as McLaren benefitted hugely from a mid-season upgrade which, at some stages, took them closer to Red Bull than the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari or Aston Martin.

McLaren have tied down their hugely promising driver Norris to a new contract.

Norris pocketed $15m in 2023, Forbes report.

But with his new deal, he is expected to shoot higher up the list of F1 driver salaries.

His bumper new deal should also fend off potential interest from Red Bull.