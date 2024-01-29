How debutant Jenson Button and other ex-F1 drivers fared at Daytona 24 Hours

Felipe Nasr was victorious for Porsche Penske Motorsport as fellow former F1 driver Jenson Button finished third on his Daytona 24 Hours debut.

Nasr, who raced in F1 for Sauber in 2015 and 2016, won the 62nd edition of the Daytona 24 Hours alongside Matt Campbell, Dane Cameron and IndyCar star Josef Newgarden.

After a thrilling duel for victory with Cadillac, the Porsche quartet finished two seconds clear of former F1 reserve driver Jack Aitken, fellow Briton Tom Blomqvist and Pipo Derani.

2009 F1 world champion Button, sharing alongside Colton Herta, Louis Deletraz and Jordan Taylor, survived a clash with a rival as they completed the podium in third place for Wayne Taylor Racing.

Courtesy of IMSA

It marked a successful debut outing at Daytona for Button, who retired from F1 in 2016.

The 44-year-old has signed up for the entire 2024 World Endurance Championship season - including the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans - in what will be his first full-time racing programme in five years.

Gianmaria Bruni, who contested 18 grand prix for Minardi in 2004, finished fifth, while former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa, taking part in his first Daytona 24 Hours, was 11th overall and third in the LMP2 class.

A handful of former F1 drivers suffered disappointing DNFs, with Marcus Ericsson, Brendon Hartley, Sebastian Bourdais, Alexander Rossi, Romain Grosjean and Paul di Resta all forced into retirement.