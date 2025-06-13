Charles Leclerc ruled out of Canadian GP second practice after earlier crash

Charles Leclerc will not be on track in second practice at the Canadian Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

Ferrari has confirmed that Charles Leclerc will not take part in second practice at the Canadian Grand Prix because they have been forced to change the survival cell on his car.

Leclerc crashed out of first F1 practice inside the opening 20 minutes of running at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Leclerc locked up into Turn 3 and ran wide across the chicane.

He misjudged how much space he had available and hit the wall on the left-hand side as a result.

While the crash didn’t look too severe initially, the damage has been worse than expected.

Ferrari were forced to change Leclerc’s chassis, and the survival cell on his SF-25 was damaged.

As a result, Leclerc will not take part in FP2.

Ferrari released the following statement ahead of FP2: “Due to the damage to his car sustained in the crash in FP1, Charles Leclerc will not take part in FP2, as the survival cell on his SF-25 needs to be replaced.

“As per the regulations, Charles will be able to drive in FP3.”

Hamilton and Leclerc ‘compromised’

Leclerc’s lack of running on Friday will have a knock-on effect.

This means that he can’t complete any race simulations or help Ferrari improve their car setup.

Leclerc’s absence will also impact Lewis Hamilton’s weekend in terms of back-to-back tyre comparisons.

Giving his view on the crash, Martin Brundle said ahead of FP2: “I mean if you’re going to do that then today is a better day to do it than Saturday. I am not surprised there’s that much damage because when you pluck the wheels like that and they swing around especially at the rear with the gearbox and the driveshafts, and the front.

“You’ve got the tethers and it keeps the wheels close to the car but then they come back in and damage the chassis. That was actually a big crash in terms of damage.

“It’s a great shame. They will lose one car in terms of doing longer runs in FP2 and getting the high fuel data. It compromises Lewis and Charles through the weekend so they’ve got some catching up to do. FP3 tomorrow morning will be super important for them.” 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
15m ago
Martin Brundle offers heartfelt support for suspended F1 steward Derek Warwick
Martin Brundle
WSBK News
46m ago
Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK Race 1 “not easy” for Toprak Razgatlioglu, win “very important”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Stunning market rumour involves Jack Miller and Cal Crutchlow joining forces
Jack Miller, Cal Crutchlow, 2019 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
1h ago
Dominique Aegerter out of Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK after Race 1 crash
Dominique Aegerter, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
3h ago
Resurgent Pecco Bagnaia enters ‘stronghold’ - ‘beginning of turnaround’
Pecco Bagnaia
WSBK
3h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 1 As It Happened
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Le Mans
3h ago
2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: LIVE UPDATES!
No.7 Toyota, 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans