Punchy Fred Vasseur slams ‘disrespectful’, ‘hurtful’ Ferrari rumours

Fred Vasseur has launched into a passionate and punchy rant in response to reports suggesting he could be replaced as Ferrari F1 team principal.

Reports in two Italian newspapers claimed ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix that Ferrari were considering sacking Vasseur following their hugely disappointing start to the 2025 F1 season.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were both asked about the speculation leading into the weekend, with the seven-time world champion describing the reports as “nonsense”, while Ferrari have denied to Crash.net that there is any truth to them.

Speaking in Friday’s FIA press conference, Vasseur had his first opportunity to respond to the rumours, which he labelled as being “disrespectful” as he took aim at the journalists responsible for the stories.

“First I have to stay calm because I will have to visit the stewards!” Vasseur joked.

“It’s some Italian media, it’s not all Italian media. It’s not about myself because this I can manage, it’s more about the people of the team.

“To throw their names like this, I think it’s just disrespectful for them and for their families. We had the case last year with the chief of aero.

“I don’t understand the target. Perhaps it’s to give shit to the team. But in this case I don’t see the point.

“Perhaps it’s for them the only way to exist. This is probably more the reason. But it’s really hurting the team.

“At one stage it’s a lack of focus and when you are fighting for the championship, every single detail makes the difference. From the beginning of the weekend we are just speaking about this.

“If it’s their target to put the team in this situation they have reached their goal. It’s not like this that we will be able to win the championship - at least not with these kinds of journalists around us.”

Vasseur determined to protect Ferrari staff

Asked if such criticism and rumours come with the territory of being Ferrari team boss, Vasseur responded: “I knew when I took the position that you are exposed and this I think is quite easy to manage.

“It’s more for the people of the team. They are working very hard and to decide one day that ‘this one will be replaced, this one will be replaced, this one is useless’, honestly, it’s very, very harsh.

“These journalists - and I’m not putting everyone in the same basket - they have to consider that these people have families, they have wives, they have kids, and this is completely disrespectful.”

Asked if there is anything he can do to protect his team, Vasseur replied: “Yeah I’m going on Monday morning to see the guys and to say ‘guys, it’s not true.’ It’s just a matter of respect.”

When his brief cameo in the upcoming F1 movie was later brought up, Vasseur couldn’t resist a joke poking fun at the reports as he quipped: “I’m looking for a new job!”