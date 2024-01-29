‘Fine contender’ tipped as alternative to Sergio Perez at Red Bull for F1 2025

Carlos Sainz has been labelled as a “fine contender” to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull from the 2025 F1 season.

That is according to F1.com reporter Lawrence Barretto, who has teased the possibility of a return to Red Bull for Sainz if he does not get the contract renewal he desires at Ferrari.

Sainz was a product of Red Bull’s junior programme and made his F1 debut alongside Max Verstappen at Toro Rosso in 2015.

After seeing Verstappen get the nod for promotion to the senior team, Sainz cut his ties to Red Bull altogether and had stints at Renault and McLaren before joining Ferrari.

The 29-year-old Spaniard is set to be a key player in the 2025 driver market but is determined to renew with Ferrari, who have just tied teammate Charles Leclerc down to a new bumper contract.

Sainz is “believed to be keen on securing a new two-year deal”, according to Barretto, who adds that Ferrari are “assessing their options for that seat and are understood to have multiple avenues they could explore to find a partner for Leclerc”.

Carlos Sainz at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix

Sainz has been heavily linked with Audi’s F1 project and would seemingly have plenty of options should Ferrari decide not to renew his contract.

Intriguingly, Barretto suggested that Sainz would be a “fine contender” for Red Bull if Perez, whose contract is up at the end of 2024, fails to deliver and loses his seat.

“Red Bull is the best available option for 2025, with Sergio Perez’s contract up at the end of the year,” Barretto wrote.

“Boss Christian Horner has said it’s the Mexican’s seat to lose. Deliver, and he has a strong chance of staying.

“Struggle again and Sainz, who was formerly part of the Red Bull family and spent close to three years with Toro Rosso, would be a fine contender.”

Barretto continued: “His former McLaren boss Andreas Seidl remains an admirer and would love to have Sainz onboard at Hinwil, where the Sauber-run team will become Audi in 2026.

“However, this would be a much bigger risk for Sainz, at a time of his career where he is heading nicely towards his peak. As Williams’ star continues to rise, the British team could be a potential destination for him too.”